Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.51

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 68261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noah from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.17 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Noah in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noah has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Noah by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Noah by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Noah by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth $15,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

