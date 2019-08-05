Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nlight updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Nlight stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 940,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.00. Nlight has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $35.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nlight to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

In other Nlight news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $30,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,370 shares of company stock worth $388,287. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

