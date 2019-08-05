NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 7,000 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Skyline were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Skyline by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,915. Skyline Co. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.76 million. Skyline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 5,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $117,344.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,939.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $122,909.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,316,839 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,917.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Skyline Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

