NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 4,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 58,766.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of LOB stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $18.65. 2,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,903. The stock has a market cap of $763.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.05. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

