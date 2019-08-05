NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Reduces Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 153.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12,614.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

HE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.84 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.19%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

