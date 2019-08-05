NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Reduces Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 708.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,838,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 181.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $439,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 7,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $743,782.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 57,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,442,547.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,709. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Haemonetics stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,032. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

