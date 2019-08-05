NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases New Stake in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned approximately 0.52% of Superior Industries International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Superior Industries International by 135.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard J. Giromini bought 20,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. 4,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,167. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 million, a PE ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14. Superior Industries International Inc has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $357.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is presently -720.00%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

