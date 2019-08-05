NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases New Stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,222,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,033,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 669,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,713,000.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, First Analysis raised LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

NASDAQ:RAMP traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.55. 16,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.