NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $330,000 Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 203,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $30,274.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $56,262,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,268,064 shares of company stock worth $56,322,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 156,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,795. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $700.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

GLUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

