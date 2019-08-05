NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 140.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned 0.05% of Denbury Resources worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 1,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,167,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,003,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

NYSE:DNR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 261,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,812. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $470.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.49 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

