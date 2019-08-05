Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Movado Group worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOV. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Movado Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Movado Group by 1,741.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Movado Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $577.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.44. Movado Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $146.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.70 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. Movado Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Movado Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

