Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,695,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,587,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,300,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 170,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $55,862,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 63.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,128,000 after buying an additional 427,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of POR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,502. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

