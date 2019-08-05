Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

NYSE:WLK traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $60.42. 9,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $103.11.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

