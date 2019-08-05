Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $22,547,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,084,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,209,000 after acquiring an additional 423,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 169,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,403. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

