Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $54,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

