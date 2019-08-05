Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 86,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,803. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

