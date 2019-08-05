Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,081 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 25.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

In other news, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $146,601.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,835 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock worth $2,140,691. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

