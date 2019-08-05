Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading Up 109.2% Over Last 7 Days

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $385,345.00 and $3,525.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 109.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 131,419,493 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.