Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Nike by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Nike by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,637. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,963. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

