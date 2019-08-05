NII (NIHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIHD opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78. NII has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $8.51.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $61,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

