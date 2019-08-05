NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 3,545 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 953.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,186,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,051,000 after acquiring an additional 504,837 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,993,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,528,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,932,000 after acquiring an additional 373,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,266,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,062,000 after purchasing an additional 348,546 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, SVP Marcia E. Backus bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,016.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.