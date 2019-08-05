NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $231,000 Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Toro by 145.2% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Toro by 29.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1,661.7% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 252,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.04. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,829.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.