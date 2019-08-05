NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $219,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 547.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,214,439,000 after buying an additional 591,322 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after buying an additional 338,339 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,507,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,854,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,348,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,376,000 after buying an additional 1,546,142 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research cut Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $153,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.70. 11,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

