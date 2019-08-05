NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWST. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 8,389 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $312,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $694,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.24. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 146.52%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

