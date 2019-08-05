Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $266,655,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total transaction of $4,815,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $47.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,775.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,941. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,936.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

