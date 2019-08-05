Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 27,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $634.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $216.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Newpark Resources’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 264.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

