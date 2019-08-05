NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 162 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 96.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.25. 1,444,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $178.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.