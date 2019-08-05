NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.22

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 2031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCMGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

