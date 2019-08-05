New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.63. 1,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,026. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $718.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

