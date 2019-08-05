New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,979.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.79. 10,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $232.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.