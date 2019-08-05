New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after purchasing an additional 139,487 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,324,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Saturday, June 29th.

SWM traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.78. 157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $44.40.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

