New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.49 Million Position in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of NY MTG TR INC/SH worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1,123.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan L. Hainey sold 10,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. 107,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 120.54, a quick ratio of 120.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.80.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

