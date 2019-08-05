New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 104.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1,559.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 583,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,367,000 after buying an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of PRAH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.17. 7,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.47.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

