New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,700 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Sanmina worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 639.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,837.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,532.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.13. 4,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

