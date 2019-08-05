New Fortress Energy (NFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,674. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51.

A number of research firms have commented on NFE. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In related news, Director David J. Grain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $127,022.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $694,772 in the last ninety days.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

