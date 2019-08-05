Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Neurotrope in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Neurotrope alerts:

NTRP traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 18,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.44. Neurotrope has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurotrope will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurotrope stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Neurotrope as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.