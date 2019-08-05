Neumann Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $64,730,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,771,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.74. 249,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

