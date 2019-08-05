Neumann Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,126,000 after buying an additional 3,527,187 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $414,682,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,509,000 after buying an additional 1,054,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,459,000.

VTI traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.87. 401,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

