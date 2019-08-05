NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sells 11,588 Shares

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 11,588 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $388,313.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,415.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Patrick Cs Lo sold 34,764 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,148,602.56.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NetGear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $202,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

