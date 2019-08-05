Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $7.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.74. 762,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,174. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

