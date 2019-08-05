Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NAV. Zacks Investment Research cut Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.08 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.15. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Navistar International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Navistar International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,699,000 after buying an additional 162,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Navistar International by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

