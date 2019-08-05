Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Shares of NM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 11,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,776. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $2.57. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Navios Maritime worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

