Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE: NGS) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2019 – Natural Gas Services Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Natural Gas Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

7/25/2019 – Natural Gas Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

7/17/2019 – Natural Gas Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Shares of NGS stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,361. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.70 million, a P/E ratio of 180.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86.

Get Natural Gas Services Group Inc alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $50,675.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 280,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.