National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

National Western Life Group stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.40. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.90. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $251.50 and a one year high of $335.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.09.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.91 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 5,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

