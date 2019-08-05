MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.96 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. MTS Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.
NASDAQ:MTSC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 197,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,357. MTS Systems has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.
In other MTS Systems news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $54,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About MTS Systems
MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.
