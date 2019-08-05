MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.22

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 4151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 price target on MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,068,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,737,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 72,571 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after buying an additional 2,284,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.
