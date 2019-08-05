MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.22

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 4151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 price target on MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 26.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,068,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,737,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 72,571 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after buying an additional 2,284,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.