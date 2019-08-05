Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.20.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock worth $37,322,422. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $269.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.45. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $283.33. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

