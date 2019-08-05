Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 1.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of General Electric by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,903,000 after buying an additional 31,634,318 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,662,000 after buying an additional 30,017,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1,719.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,319,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 16,367,170 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

