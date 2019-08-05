Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 3.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $807,368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Starbucks by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after buying an additional 2,058,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Starbucks by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 1,173,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 862,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

