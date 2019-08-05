Mortice (LON:MORT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.45

Shares of Mortice Limited (LON:MORT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $10.75. Mortice shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 5,089 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.54.

About Mortice (LON:MORT)

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

